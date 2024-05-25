Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' Cannes gala look, shares pic: 'View in my head'

Nick shares his pics from Cannes

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared his pictures as he gave different poses in his hotel room in Cannes. For the event, Nick wore a white shirt, cream jacket, black pants and a bow tie. Sharing the photos, Nick captioned the post, "Was so honoured to sing at @amfar last night. (camera emoji) @nicolasgerardin." He geo-tagged the location as Cannes, French Riviera, France.

Priyanka is star-struck by Nick

Reacting to the post, Priyanka dropped star-struck and smiling faces with heart-eyes and fire emojis. Sharing one of Nick's pictures on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "View in my head (smiling face with heart-eyes and hot face) emojis)."

Priyanka shared Nick and Malti's pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka also shared Malti's photo from LA

Priyanka didn't attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. Currently, she is in Los Angeles with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She gave a glimpse of Malti playing at home. Posting the picture on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka said, "View from my bed (smiling face with heart-eyes emoji)."

Nick at amfAR event

At the amfAR event, Nick performed Jealous as the crowd cheered for him. He also sang Can’t Take My Eyes Off You. His brother Joe Jonas joined him and performed Cake by the Ocean. Variety quoted him as saying, “I had the pleasure of playing Frankie Valli in a movie coming out later this year called Jersey Boys."

Priyanka returned to US from Italy recently

Priyanka recently travelled back to the US after attending a Bvlgari event in Rome. She made a stunning appearance in a shimmering black ensemble. Sharing her photos on Instagram, Priyanka captioned the post, "In the heart of Rome. @bvlgari." For her first look at the event, Priyanka sported short hair and wore an off-shoulder cream and black dress.

Priyanka's films

Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. Besides this, she also has The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers in the pipeline.