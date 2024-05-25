Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' Cannes gala look, shares pic: 'View in my head'
For the event, Nick Jonas wore a white shirt, cream jacket, black pants and a bow tie. Priyanka Chopra shared his photo on her Instagram handle.
Singer Nick Jonas recently performed at the 30th amfAR charity gala in Cannes. Several pictures and videos of Nick from the event emerged on social media platforms. Now, his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra has reacted to his look from the event. (Also Read | 'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra’s fans come to her defence after British TV host calls her ‘Chianca Chop Free’)
Nick shares his pics from Cannes
Taking to Instagram, Nick shared his pictures as he gave different poses in his hotel room in Cannes. For the event, Nick wore a white shirt, cream jacket, black pants and a bow tie. Sharing the photos, Nick captioned the post, "Was so honoured to sing at @amfar last night. (camera emoji) @nicolasgerardin." He geo-tagged the location as Cannes, French Riviera, France.
Priyanka is star-struck by Nick
Reacting to the post, Priyanka dropped star-struck and smiling faces with heart-eyes and fire emojis. Sharing one of Nick's pictures on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "View in my head (smiling face with heart-eyes and hot face) emojis)."
Priyanka also shared Malti's photo from LA
Priyanka didn't attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. Currently, she is in Los Angeles with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She gave a glimpse of Malti playing at home. Posting the picture on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka said, "View from my bed (smiling face with heart-eyes emoji)."
Nick at amfAR event
At the amfAR event, Nick performed Jealous as the crowd cheered for him. He also sang Can’t Take My Eyes Off You. His brother Joe Jonas joined him and performed Cake by the Ocean. Variety quoted him as saying, “I had the pleasure of playing Frankie Valli in a movie coming out later this year called Jersey Boys."
Priyanka returned to US from Italy recently
Priyanka recently travelled back to the US after attending a Bvlgari event in Rome. She made a stunning appearance in a shimmering black ensemble. Sharing her photos on Instagram, Priyanka captioned the post, "In the heart of Rome. @bvlgari." For her first look at the event, Priyanka sported short hair and wore an off-shoulder cream and black dress.
Priyanka's films
Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. Besides this, she also has The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers in the pipeline.
