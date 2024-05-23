'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra’s fans come to her defence after British TV host calls her ‘Chianca Chop Free’

Priyanka Chopra’s fans are miffed at British TV host Andi Peters for mispronouncing her name when he visited Madame Tussauds in London in March. Andi visited the wax museum for Good Morning Britain to talk about the celebrities immortalised in wax there. With the clip resurfacing on Instagram now, fans are not happy. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra flaunts long hair in new pics after she stunned fans with short hairstyle: ‘It was a wig, she got us’) Andi Peters mispronounced Priyanka Chopra's name as Chianca Chopri when he visited Madame Tussauds.

Andi calls Priyanka ‘Chianca’

Good MorningAnchors Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins were at the studio while Andi talked to them from Madame Tussauds in the clip shared by a fan on Instagram. However, Andi struggles to pronounce Priyanka’s name correctly and calls her ‘Chianca Chop Free’, much to Adil’s chagrin, who corrects him, “Honestly, Andi. If you're going to stand next to somebody at least work out what their name is. That's Priyanka Chopra, the Indian Bollywood actress who is now a massive star in America.” Andi claimed then that he knew who she was and that she was married to ‘that one from the Jonas Brothers’ according to the Daily Star.

Fans react

Fans, however, were not impressed, with an Instagram page sharing the clip on Instagram and writing, ‘This was so unacceptable’. One fan commented, “'chianka chop free' is absolute madness.” Another miffed fan wrote, “Someone needs to tell Andy Peters at least Priyanka Chopra has earned her place in Madame Tussaud’s because he hasn’t.” One thought it wasn’t hard to pronounce Priyanka’s name right, writing, “I used to like Andy - not anymore! That was really rude and it’s not that hard to say her name at all!” Some fans pointed out that it looked ‘rehearsed’ and that they were being ‘racist’ on purpose, with one writing, “This seems like they were deliberately doing this.....looks so staged and reheresed. MSM racsim at it's finest.”

Upcoming work

Priyanka will soon star in Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena as her co-stars for Amazon Prime Video. She wrapped up shooting for the film earlier this month, sharing on Instagram, “This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one.”