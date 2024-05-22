Priyanka Chopra flaunts long hair in new pics after she stunned fans with short hairstyle: ‘It was a wig, she got us’

Priyanka Chopra did not cut her hair really short for the recent Bvlgari event in Rome, Italy, after all. The actor sported her signature long hair in fresh photos from a new Bvlgari event. Priyanka posed for photographers at her second Bvlgari event on Tuesday, where she slayed in a body-hugging black gown. What grabbed attention was Priyanka's long hair. Also read: Priyanka Chopra sports new hairdo at Bvlgari event, poses with Anne Hathaway Priyanka Chopra is back to sporting long hair, a day after her wavy bob made headlines.

Priyanka Chopra debuted short hair

Earlier on Tuesday, several pictures and videos of the actor at Monday's Bvlgari event emerged on social media platforms. She was joined by fellow brand ambassadors Anne Hathaway, Taiwanese actor Shu Qi and Chinese-American acor Liu Yifei to celebrate Bvlgari’s 140th anniversary.

Priyanka looked stunning in a black-and-white off-shoulder gown and a new hairdo. To accentuate her Serpenti Aeterna necklace, which featured 140-carat pear-shaped diamonds and took a total of 2400 man hours to create, Priyanka debuted a new hairstyle: a short and wavy bob that framed her face perfectly.

'So queen didn't trim her hair'

Sharing fresh photos and video of the actor from another Bvlgari event on Tuesday, a fan page wrote, "Then we have today's event (Crown emoji)... another night, another slay." Commenting on the Instagram post, a fan wrote, "So queen didn't trim her hair, it was a wig... she got us. Stunning as always."

Another said, "This woman needs to be arrested for her beauty it's causing distraction everywhere." A comment also read, "Everything on point." A person also called Priyanka 'gorgeous brown Barbie'.

Priyanka's new projects

Priyanka will be seen in Heads Of State, an upcoming action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. It also features Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. She recently wrapped up shooting for the film.

Priyanka has also announced her new project The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Priyanka is also doing a new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer, reported Deadline.