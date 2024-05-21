Priyanka Chopra sports new hairdo at Bvlgari event, poses with Anne Hathaway. See her pics in ivory-black outfit

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the Bvlgari Aeterna event in Rome, Italy. Several pictures and videos of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. Apart from her stunning outfit, Priyanka chose to accentuate her style by sporting a new hairdo. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra leaves Nick Jonas awestruck with her new selfie. See post) Priyanka Chopra attended the Bvlgari event in Italy.

What Priyanka wore to the event

For the event, Priyanka wore an off-shoulder cream and black dress. She chose a short hairstyle with the outfit. Priyanka also wore the Serpenti Aeterna necklace. She was also seen holding a flower bouquet and smiling as she walked at the event.

Priyanka psoes with Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, Shu Qi

The actor posed for pictures with Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi at the event. Anne looked stunning in a thigh-high slit white outfit. Shu Qi wore a blue and red outfit, while Liu Yifei was seen in a green and golden dress. Priyanka was seen laughing and sharing conversations with Anne, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi after getting their pictures clicked. All of them are global ambassadors of Bvlgari.

Priyanka earlier shared her look for the event

Earlier, taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka gave a glimpse of her outfit, hairstyle and necklace ahead of the event. In a clip, she was seen giving different poses while looking at the camera. She didn't caption the clip but tagged Bvlgari. She also added TRINIX Sweet Dreams as background music.

Priyanka gave a glimpse of her outfit.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

Fans will see Priyanka in Heads Of State. She recently wrapped shooting for the film. Heads Of State is an upcoming action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. It also features Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles.

Besides this, she recently announced her next project in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer.