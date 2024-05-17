Priyanka Chopra leaves Nick Jonas awestruck with her new selfie. See post

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie on Instagram and wowed her husband-singer Nick Jonas. On the social media platform on Friday, Priyanka shared a closeup photo of herself. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra celebrates Mother's Day with Madhu Chopra, Malti in Ireland; Nick Jonas calls her ‘most amazing mom’) Priyanka Chopra posted a new picture on Instagram.

Priyanka shares a selfie

In the picture, she wore a white T-shirt and a grey blazer. She also opted for pink lipstick. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Strawberry days (heart eyes emojis)." The actor geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles, California.

Nick reacts to Priyanka's photo

Reacting to the photo, Nick Jonas wrote, "Wow. Gorgeous." A fan wrote, "@nickjonas such a nice husband." A person said, "@nickjonas, very lucky." An Instagram user commented, "Your face card never declines." "Pure elegance!!!" read a comment.

Nick always cheers for Priyanka

Nick is Priyanka's biggest cheerleader. Recently, on Mother's Day, he shared several photos on Instagram. Nick wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother-in-law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much.”

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1-2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the couple announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Priyanka's upcoming films

Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting for Heads Of State, an upcoming action comedy. It features Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. Besides this, she recently announced she will also star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.