 Priyanka Chopra leaves Nick Jonas awestruck with her new selfie. See post | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra leaves Nick Jonas awestruck with her new selfie. See post

ByAnanya Das
May 17, 2024 10:24 AM IST

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra wore a white T-shirt and a grey blazer. She also opted for pink lipstick.

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie on Instagram and wowed her husband-singer Nick Jonas. On the social media platform on Friday, Priyanka shared a closeup photo of herself. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra celebrates Mother's Day with Madhu Chopra, Malti in Ireland; Nick Jonas calls her ‘most amazing mom’)

Priyanka Chopra posted a new picture on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra posted a new picture on Instagram.

Priyanka shares a selfie

In the picture, she wore a white T-shirt and a grey blazer. She also opted for pink lipstick. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Strawberry days (heart eyes emojis)." The actor geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles, California.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Nick reacts to Priyanka's photo

Reacting to the photo, Nick Jonas wrote, "Wow. Gorgeous." A fan wrote, "@nickjonas such a nice husband." A person said, "@nickjonas, very lucky." An Instagram user commented, "Your face card never declines." "Pure elegance!!!" read a comment.

Nick always cheers for Priyanka

Nick is Priyanka's biggest cheerleader. Recently, on Mother's Day, he shared several photos on Instagram. Nick wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother-in-law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much.”

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1-2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the couple announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Priyanka's upcoming films

Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting for Heads Of State, an upcoming action comedy. It features Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. Besides this, she recently announced she will also star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra leaves Nick Jonas awestruck with her new selfie. See post

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On