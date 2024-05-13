Priyanka Chopra celebrates Mother's Day with Madhu Chopra, Malti in Ireland; Nick Jonas calls her ‘most amazing mom’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas shared posts on Mother's Day along with a string of photos. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka praised her mother, Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. She also showered love on Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra plays with ‘angel’ Malti Marie as Nick Jonas smiles in new pic from Ireland) (L-R) Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas pose for the camera.

Priyanka posts pics from Ireland

Priyanka shared several pictures from Dublin of the family spending their time together. The pictures featured Priyanka, Nick, Madhu, Denise, Nick and Malti. She geo-tagged the location as Dublin, Ireland. Sharing the photos, Priyanka captioned the post, “Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love, care and protection of a mother and or mother figures.”

She added, “I’ve been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village. As a new mother navigating what my version of MM's upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her."

Priyanka talks about Madhu, Denise

"My mother and mother-in-law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas. And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today. Very grateful," Priyanka concluded.

Nick shares post on Mother's Day

Nick also shared photos featuring his family members. He lauded his mother, Madhu and Priyanka in his post. Nick wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother-in-law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much.”

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1-2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the couple announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.