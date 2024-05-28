Priyanka Chopra jets off to Australia for The Bluff shooting, calls daughter Malti Marie 'best travel partner ever'

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to start shooting for her upcoming film The Bluff. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a Reel as she landed in Australia to begin filming for The Bluff. For her journey, Priyanka was accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra is inspired by this piece of advice on acting given by Alan Rickman) Priyanka Chopra travelled to Australia with her daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Down Under

The video began with Priyanka's flight landing in Australia. It then gave a glimpse of Malti Marie standing near a glass wall as she looked outside the airport. She was dressed in a grey outfit and a black cap. Next, Priyanka was seen sitting and smiling as she recorded a video of Malti playing.

Fans react to Priyanka's post

Priyanka shared the video with the caption, "Touchdown...The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever." She added Bloom (Cover) by SOLOMON as the background music. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Can't wait to see you as a pirate." A comment read, "Malti has the best mom." A person said, "Love ya girl.. you're the best." Sharing the Reels on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka geo-tagged the location as Australia.

About The Bluff

The Bluff will be directed by Frank E Flowers. Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram and announced her new project. She wrote, "Now and then, we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain." Actor Karl Urban will also be part of the film.

As per Deadline, set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. Priyanka also serves as a producer on the film. This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series Citadel. The Bluff will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka is set to return for Citadel season two, which will be directed by Joe Russo. Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for Heads Of State, an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. It has been directed Ilya Naishuller.