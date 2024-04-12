Inside Priyanka Chopra's France trip: Playtime with Malti Marie, juggling between The Bluff and Heads of State shooting

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in France, has shared a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of her work life. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Priyanka also posted photos of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas who accompanied her on the trip. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra misses sheer khurma and biryani on Eid, later feasts on crepes and croissants in France) Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from France.

Priyanka shares selfies, spends time with Malti

In the first photo, Priyanka shared a mirror selfie as she posed in a room wearing a white top and grey trousers. The next photo showed the scripts of two of her upcoming films--The Bluff and Heads of State. Malti tried to click a photo of her mother with a toy camera as the latter posed in the next photo. While Priyanka added a rust-coloured shrug and a cap, Malti was seen in a pink outfit and a denim bucket hat. Malti sat on Priyanka's lap as they spent time outdoors.

Priyanka gives glimpse of her work life

Priyanka also shared several pictures from the sets of the films. In a picture, Malti was seen enjoying crepes while Priyanka had a drink. The toddler was also seen running around inside a building. Priyanka also posted a video of her view as she travelled in a car. The duo also played in another photo. The last picture showed Priyanka sitting in front of a mirror as her team smiled and cheered. The actor captioned the post, "Lately (Movie camera, heart-eyes, croissant and ice cream emojis)." She geo-tagged the location as France.

Priyanka shared a photo on her Instagram Stories.

On her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a photo and wrote, "Trailer life." She posted a selfie and wrote, "Selfie time." Sharing another picture of herself, she wrote, "And another one (laughing face emoji)." Posting a picture of trailers, Priyanka wrote, "Set life. #headsofstate."

Priyanka's upcoming films

Priyanka will star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It will also feature Karl Urban. The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. Fans will also see Priyanka in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

