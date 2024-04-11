Priyanka Chopra misses sheer khurma and biryani on Eid, later feasts on crepes and croissants in France. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her next project, is missing delicacies people feast on during Eid. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka also gave a glimpse of her work life. (Also Read | Londoners rate Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone's looks in new video: Here's who topped the list) Priyanka Chopra shared photos on Instagram.

Priyanka wishes her fans on Eid, misses delicacies

In the first photo, Priyanka extended warm Eid greetings to her fans and followers with a photo of the crescent moon in the sky. She wrote, "Missing sheer khurma and biryani back home (heart hands emoji). Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating (red heart emoji)."

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting, which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time.

Priyanka gives a glimpse of her breakfast in France

Priyanka shared another picture of her breakfast in France. She gave a peek of her plate on which several bowls of fruits were placed. Half a slice of bread, crepes and a croissant, along with eggs, was also seen on the plate. Some fruits were also placed on her plate.

A paper with Heads of State written on it was kept next to her plate. Sharing it, Priyanka wrote, "When in France breakfast needs to include crepes and croissants (heart eyes emoji) thx chef Nelly."

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka is gearing up for her next Hollywood film, Heads Of State. She will be seen in the film alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Recently, Priyanka on Instagram gave a glimpse of the script. The page had the film's title and mentioned that Harrison Query wrote it. It also has the Priyanka's name watermarked on it. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "And we're back."

Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

