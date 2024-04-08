Londoners rate Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone's looks in new video: Here's who topped the list

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Alia Bhatt have some loyal fans in London too. In a video shared on Instagram, a person showed pictures of the actors to three women and asked them to rate the celebrities. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra is back on Heads of State sets after a busy India visit) People in the UK gave ratings to several actors, including Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

People in London rate Kartik, Deepika

At first, the person showed the picture of Kartik Aaryan, and he was given 0, 6 and 6 ratings. When shown a photo of Deepika Padukone, the fans gave her a 10, 10 and 8 rating. Next, the person showed them a photo of Ranveer Singh, and he was rated as 2, 3 and 5. When asked "what is wrong with him", the women said he is "too hunky".

Fans give ratings to Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

The person showed a picture of Alia Bhatt, and the fans rated her--6, 4 and 4. On a photo of Priyanka Chopra, the women gave her 11, 10 and 11. When asked, "what's so good about her?", they said, "She is so pretty. She is Priyanka Chopra. Ooh, I love her."

Fans react to video

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Indians don't realise Priyanka Chopra is mad level famous around the world." "East or west. Priyanka is the best. Priyanka is the OG and maybe only global superstar of India," said another person. "Yes, Priyanka Chopra is the best. Beauty with brains," commented an Instagram user.

Priyanka's projects

Fans will see Priyanka in her next Hollywood film, Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka recently announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer. Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

Priyanka's production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, recently collaborated with Awedacious Originals to produce the documentary Women Of My Billions. Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, the film will be released on Prime Video. Recently, she lent her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger.

