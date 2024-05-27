Priyanka Chopra is inspired by this piece of advice on acting given by Alan Rickman

Priyanka Chopra seems to be inspired by Alan Rickman's advice for young and aspiring actors who want to take up acting as a profession. Priyanka shared a snippet of an old interview of the late actor, in which he shared his opinion on acting, on her Instagram Stories on Monday. Take a look. (Also read: 'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra’s fans come to her defence after British TV host calls her ‘Chianca Chop Free’) Priyanka Chopra shared a video where Alan Rickman talked about acting.

What Alan Rickman shared

In the video, which was from a fan page on Instagram, Alan said, “Whenever young actors now say to me, what advice do you give me? You know, I'm thinking about training. I want to be an actor, whatever. I say, 'Forget about acting.' And I really mean it at that point in time because whatever you do as an actor is cumulative. It's about what I say. Go to art galleries, listen to music, know what's happening on the news in the world and form opinions. Develop your taste and judgment so that when a quality piece of writing is put in front of you, your imagination, which you've nurtured, has something to bounce off of.”

About Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman was among the most loved actors of his generation, having gained widespread attention for his portrayal of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series. His other works include Truly Madly Deeply, Sense and Sensibility, Love Actually, and Alice in Wonderland. He died of pancreatic cancer in 2016.

Priyanka will soon star in Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. She wrapped up the shoot for the film earlier this month. Priyanka also became an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. She also stars in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. It will also star Karl Urban.