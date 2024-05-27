 Priyanka Chopra is inspired by this piece of advice on acting given by Alan Rickman | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra is inspired by this piece of advice on acting given by Alan Rickman

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 27, 2024 04:40 PM IST

Alan Rickman, known for playing Severus Snape in all eight films of the Harry Potter series, had shared his advice for young actors entering the industry.

Priyanka Chopra seems to be inspired by Alan Rickman's advice for young and aspiring actors who want to take up acting as a profession. Priyanka shared a snippet of an old interview of the late actor, in which he shared his opinion on acting, on her Instagram Stories on Monday. Take a look. (Also read: 'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra’s fans come to her defence after British TV host calls her ‘Chianca Chop Free’)

Priyanka Chopra shared a video where Alan Rickman talked about acting.
Priyanka Chopra shared a video where Alan Rickman talked about acting.

What Alan Rickman shared

In the video, which was from a fan page on Instagram, Alan said, “Whenever young actors now say to me, what advice do you give me? You know, I'm thinking about training. I want to be an actor, whatever. I say, 'Forget about acting.' And I really mean it at that point in time because whatever you do as an actor is cumulative. It's about what I say. Go to art galleries, listen to music, know what's happening on the news in the world and form opinions. Develop your taste and judgment so that when a quality piece of writing is put in front of you, your imagination, which you've nurtured, has something to bounce off of.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Priyanka via Instagram Stories.
Priyanka via Instagram Stories.

About Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman was among the most loved actors of his generation, having gained widespread attention for his portrayal of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series. His other works include Truly Madly Deeply, Sense and Sensibility, Love Actually, and Alice in Wonderland. He died of pancreatic cancer in 2016.

Priyanka will soon star in Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. She wrapped up the shoot for the film earlier this month. Priyanka also became an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. She also stars in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. It will also star Karl Urban.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is inspired by this piece of advice on acting given by Alan Rickman
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On