Priyanka Chopra shares the ‘truly remarkable’ trailer of Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is all excited to be part of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer, shared the trailer of the film. The news comes as Netflix inks a deal to launch the film globally on its platform soon. (Also Read: Jee Le Zaraa fan edit: Frustrated with delay, Reddit imagines what Priyanka, Alia, Katrina's movie would look like) Priyanka Chopra is an executive producer on To Kill A Tiger(Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka shares trailer

On Monday, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with the powerful trailer. It gives a glimpse of the tale of a father fighting for justice for his daughter. Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote, “Trailer. Truly remarkable.”

As soon as the trailer was shared, fans and industry members chimed in in the comment section. Actor Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “This is incredible.” Another user commented, “Much needed, heartbreaking to think of the poor victims but the story needs to be told for justice.”

On Sunday, Priyanka expressed her excitement about joining the To Kill a Tiger team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote in a post, “I'm so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc , and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics . When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father's valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter.”

About the documentary

To Kill a Tiger directed by Nisha Pahuja, has won two dozen prizes throughout the world, including Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at TIFF, and Best Feature Documentary at the Canadian Screen prizes. The Directors Guild of Canada recognised Pahuja with the 2023 Excellence in Documentary Award. Despite not having any distribution in the US, it made the Oscar documentary shortlist and was nominated.

According to Deadline, Nish spent eight years working on the film, which centres on Ranjit, a poor farmer whose 13-year-old daughter Kiran became the victim of a brutal sexual assault. Pressured by his village to drop charges against the three young men accused of the attack, Ranjit and his wife Jiganti refused. The film takes place in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand. To Kill a Tiger, a release comments, “serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter.”

On the acting front, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

