Priyanka Chopra on 'heinous' terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi: 'Why civilians and children?'

A manhunt is underway for terrorists responsible for the deadly attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi that resulted in the loss of nine lives, including a two-year-old, officials said on Monday. Reacting to the news, actor Priyanka Chopra reshared an Instagram post and spoke about the 'hatred' we are witnessing. Also read: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Anand and others condemn Reasi terror attack Priyanka Chopra has spoken about the attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi. (File Photo/ PTI)

Priyanka 'devastated' after Reasi attack

"Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children?! It's so hard to comprehend the hatred we're around the world," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

The actor had recently also extended her support to Palestine after Israel's attack on Rafah. She shared the AI-generated picture which had 'All eyes on Rafah' written on it.

Priyanka Chopra shared a post about the terror attack in Reasi.

Details about the Reasi attack

New agency PTI reported that nine people were killed and 41 injured as terrorists opened fire at a 53-seater bus, which was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area of Reasi on Sunday evening. The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Following the attack, a joint operation involving the police, the Army, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and central intelligence agencies was launched. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, initially claimed responsibility for the attack but retracted its statement later.

Among those killed in the attack are two-year-old Titu Sawhney and his mother Pooja from Rajasthan. They were among four people from the state who died in the attack. Three of the deceased were from Uttar Pradesh. The driver and the conductor of the bus, both from Reasi, were also among the victims.

The officials said five of the nine deceased had gunshot wounds. They added that 41 people were injured in the attack and 10 of them had bullet injuries. Some of those injured were undergoing treatment in hospitals across Jammu and Reasi districts.