 Alia, Priyanka, Kareena and many Bollywood celebrities stand in solidarity with Palestine | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia, Priyanka, Kareena and many Bollywood celebrities stand in solidarity with Palestine

PTI |
May 29, 2024 02:35 PM IST

Alia, Priyanka, Kareena and many Bollywood celebrities stand in solidarity with Palestine

New Delhi, Prominent Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have shown solidarity with Palestine after an Israeli airstrike on a camp in Rafah killed 45 people.

Alia, Priyanka, Kareena and many Bollywood celebrities stand in solidarity with Palestine
Alia, Priyanka, Kareena and many Bollywood celebrities stand in solidarity with Palestine

Israel has faced condemnation for the strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah that local health officials said killed at least 45 Palestinians, including displaced people living in tents that were engulfed by fire on Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Alia posted a story on Instagram with an image that read, “All children deserve love. All children deserve safety. All children deserve peace. All children deserve life. And all mothers deserve to be able to give their children those things."

"#AllEyesOnRafah," she wrote alongside the post.

Kareena, who was announced the national ambassador of UNICEF India earlier this month, shared an image by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund post, stating, “Images of burned children and families emerging from bombed tents in Rafah shocks us all. The reported killing of children sheltering in makeshift tents is unconscionable. For over seven months, we’ve witnessed this tragedy unfold, resulting in thousands of children killed or injured.

The post further called for an "immediate ceasefire" and the "unconditional release of all hostages" as well as "an end to the senseless killing of children".

Richa shared a reel by a news outlet that claimed that Israel is "guilty of settler colonial genocide".

"Anyone still supporting Israel is guilty of murdering literal babies," it added.

Priyanka and many other celebs, including Sonam Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Atlee, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Triptii Dimri, Shilpa Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, shared a picture going viral on Instagram with words "All Eyes On Rafah" embossed on it.

The Israeli strike caused widespread outrage, including from some of Israel's closest allies. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was the result of a "tragic mishap".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Alia, Priyanka, Kareena and many Bollywood celebrities stand in solidarity with Palestine
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On