Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Anand and others condemn Reasi terror attack: ‘Despicable, evil, unpardonable’

A horrific attack occurred when armed terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on June 9. Bollywood artistes, including actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, strongly condemned the incident. Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Anand, and Anupam Kher offered their condolences to the families of the victims who died in the attack. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, arrive at Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Watch) Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan and others condemned the terror attack in Reasi.

Kangana-Varun condemn cowardly attack

Kangana took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir. I pray for the departed and hope for the swift recovery of the injured. Om shanti.” Varun took to his Instagram stories and captioned his post as, “Devastated by the horrific attack on innocent pilgrims in Reasi. I strongly condemn this cowardly terrorist act. Praying for the departed souls. My condolences to the victims and their families. Om Shanti.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Varun Dhawan condemns horrific terror attack in Reasi.

Siddharth Anand posts 'All eyes on Vashno Devi attack'

Siddharth, who recently directed Fighter, inspired by 2019 Pulwama attack, posted an image which read, “All eyes on Vaishno Devi attack.” He further wrote, “Despicable. Evil. Unpardonable. Innocent pilgrims. Children. Murdered by COWARDS. (broken heart emoji).” Anupam also tweeted the pictures of Reasi attack victims and captioned it as, “Angry, Pained and Saddened by the cowardly attack on pilgrims in Reasi. Jammu! May Almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain and loss. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Reasi terror attack

For the unversed, the victims were mostly the pilgrims who had gone to pray at the Vaishno Devi temple. Reasi senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohita Sharma told, “Today, a group of militants attacked a Yatri bus coming from Ransoo area of district Reasi. Due to the attack, the driver of the bus lost control and the bus fell into a deep gorge near Kanda area of Pouni. Due to the accident, nine people died and 33 others injured.”