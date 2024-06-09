 Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, arrive at Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, arrive at Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 09, 2024 07:13 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted heading to Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony for Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Minister is happening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. ANI spotted a bevvy of stars arriving at the ceremony, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Vikrant Massey, and others. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor congratulate Narendra Modi on his third term as Prime Minister)

Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar at PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony.
Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar at PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

Celebs at PM swearing-in

Akshay was among the first celebs to head to Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the swearing-in ceremony. He was seen socialising with the politicians present there, dressed in a formal pink shirt and dark trousers.

Actor Vikrant and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani soon arrived, all smiles at being there. Vikrant told ANI, “This is a historic third term... I am looking forward to the next 5 years with the NDA government... The government has worked in the last 10 years. I have witnessed change... India is a big country and the change doesn't happen overnight, it requires time.”

Soon, Kangana was spotted walking in, wearing a beautiful saree and statement jewellery. But all eyes were on Shah Rukh Khan, who looked dapper as ever dressed in a dark outfit, long hair back in a ponytail and sunglasses on. He was accompanied by Mukesh and Anant Ambani.

Rajinikanth was also spotted arriving at the venue, dressed in white. “I am going to take part in the swearing-in ceremony... It is a very historic event… Assuming office for the third consecutive term is Narendra Modi’s big achievement, my hearty greetings to him. People have elected a robust opposition which is a healthy sign for democracy,” he told the press before leaving for Delhi.

PM Modi’s swearing-in

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday. This comes after the NDA scored a majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The event is taking place at Rashtrapathi Bhavan’s Forecourt. Over 8000 guests from various fields are expected to attend the ceremony. Following the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet for the dignitaries at Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Get more updates from Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, arrive at Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Watch
