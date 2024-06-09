Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Soni Razdan, Zoya Akhtar react to post condemning Kangana Ranaut slap incident

Celebs react to post on Kangana slap incident

On Sunday, journalist Faye D’Souza shared a post on Instagram condemning the slap incident. The post read, “With reference to the incident of MP Kangana Ranaut being slapped at an airport, violence can never be the answer. Especially not in our country that was born out of Gandhi’s ideals of non- violence. It doesn’t matter how much we disagree with views and statements made by someone, we cannot react with violence and we should not condone it. It is particularly dangerous when security personnel react violently while in uniform. Imagine, over the last ten years, if those of us who questioned power were assaulted at airports by constables who were in agreement with that power.”

The post was liked by Alia as well as Kangana's alleged ex, actor Hrithik Roshan, and celebs such as Soni Razdan, Zoya Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor, among others. Over the years, Kangana has made news for her alleged feud with Alia.

What Kangana Ranaut said about Alia in the past

Kangana has often mocked Alia in her social media posts and interviews. Back in 2019, Kangana slammed Alia's performance in Gully Boy and called it 'mediocre'. At the time, entertainment website Bollywood Life ran a poll asking fans to vote for the best performance by a female actor in 2019. Kangana won the poll with 37 percent votes for her performance in Manikarnika. Alia stood second with 33 percent votes.

When the publication contacted Kangana for her reaction on beating Alia, she said, “I am embarrassed... what is there to beat in her Gully Boy performance... same snappy muh phat (outspoken) girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”