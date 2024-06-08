Kangana Ranaut reacts to people supporting CISF constable who slapped her: 'No crime ever happens without a reason...'

Days after newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Chandigarh airport, she has shared her views on the incident, slamming those who 'are ok with' what happened. Taking to X on Saturday, the BJP leader and actor had a message for those who defended the CISF constable after she 'touched her body without permission'. Also read: Vishal Dadlani says he'll offer work to CISF woman who slapped Kangana Ranaut as actor questions Bollywood's silence BJP MP-elect actor Kangana Ranaut during the registration process of newly-elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

‘Don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy’

Kangana tweeted, "Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminal's strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land."

She further wrote, “Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself.”

What exactly happened

The slap incident occurred on June 6, when Kangana was about to board a flight to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kangana was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable while she was headed to Delhi. An FIR has been lodged against the constable.

Hours after the incident, Kangana released a video on her official Instagram page, where she narrated the details and expressed concern over 'rising terrorism and extremism in Punjab'.

In the video, Kangana said, "I am getting a lot of phone calls from the media and my well-wishers. Firstly, I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The incident that took place happened at Chandigarh airport with security staff. The moment I came out after the security check, a security staff member in another cabin came from the side and hit me on my face and started abusing me."

"When I asked her (CISF jawan), why did she do this, she said that she supported the farmers' protest. I am safe but my concern is that jo aatankwad aur ugarwad Punjab mai bad raha hai (the terrorism and extremism that is rising in Punjab), how do we handle that?" she asked.

On the day of the incident, another video was widely shared, wherein the constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which have now been repealed. She was heard saying in Hindi, “Kangana had given a statement that women farmers were sitting at the farmers' protest for ₹100 each. My mother was also sitting there when she gave this statement. I could not tolerate the insult of my mother.”