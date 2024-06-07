Vishal Dadlani says he'll offer work to CISF woman who slapped Kangana Ranaut as actor questions Bollywood's silence

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. Later that day, she also released a statement on the incident, sharing that she is safe. Meanwhile, popular music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani has now reacted to the slap incident via his Instagram Stories. He said that he wants to ‘ensure a job’ for the CISF lady if any action is taken against her. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut slapped: Devoleena Bhattacharjee strongly condemns act, calls it ‘nothing less than a security threat’) Vishal Dadlani has reacted to the slap incident involving Kangana Ranaut.

In his Instagram Stories, Vishal shared a video report of the incident and wrote in the caption, “I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan.”

The CISF constable was identified to be Kulwinder Kaur. Hindustan Times reported that she was immediately detained after the incident, and later suspended after Ranaut lodged a complaint with CISF officials on her arrival at the Indira Gandhi airport.

Vishal shared a new set of Instagram Stories after the report of Kaur's suspension surfaced, where he wrote, “Those on Dungana's side, if she had said your Mother is ‘available in 100 Rupees’ what would you do?" In a separate story, he also wrote: “Again if Ms. Kaur is removed from duty someone get her in touch with me and I will ensure she is gainfully employed.”

Meanwhile, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and questioned the silence of the film industry on the slap incident. “All eyes on Rafah Gang this can happen to you or your children as well…When you celebrate a terror attack on someone be ready for the day it comes back to you as well.”

BJP candidate Kangana was elected to Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi earlier this week. She defeated Congress’ heavyweight Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of over 74,000 votes.