Kangana Ranaut slapped: Devoleena Bhattacharjee strongly condemns act, calls it ‘nothing less than a security threat’

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport on Thursday, after which she also released a statement on her social media stating that she is safe. Now actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who played Gopi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, has reacted to the incident in a new post on her X account. She condemned the act and said that it represents ‘a severe breach of public trust and security protocols.’ (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to getting slapped by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport: ‘I am safe but…’) Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reacted to the incident involving Kangana Ranaut getting slapped.

What Devoleena said

In a new X post, Devoleena said, “It is deeply troubling to learn about the incident involving Kangana Ranaut and a CISF officer during a security check-in. Such actions represent a severe breach of public trust and security protocols. A duty-bound officer should never allow personal grudges to interfere with their professional responsibilities. This incident raises significant concerns about the safety and security of every citizen when personal vendettas are acted upon in such a manner.”

She continued, “Supporting the actions of this CISF officer means justifying a crime and spreading unnecessary hatred. It is crucial to remember that endorsing such behavior sets a dangerous precedent, potentially allowing others to take personal revenge under the guise of authority. We must collectively condemn this act and ensure that those in positions of power are held accountable.”

The actor also said, “I urge everyone to consider how they would feel if a similar incident were to happen to their loved ones. This isn't just about one individual, but the standards of conduct we expect from those entrusted with our safety. Let's stand for justice, impartiality, and a system where personal biases have no place in our security forces.”

In a separate post, she wrote, “It is not just a slap. Its a matter of Indian security. It can be more dangerous than one can think of. Nothing less than a security threat , should be dealt like one.”

More details

Earlier on Thursday, Hindustan Times reported that Kangana was slapped at a security check for pushing the security personnel after refusing to put her phone in the tray. Kangana left for Delhi from Mandi at 3 PM by a Vistara flight.

She released a statement via a video message where she said, “I am safe, but my concern is, how will you handle the terrorism and extremism growing in Punjab? Thank you.”

The actor-politician won the Lok Sabha elections for Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. She defeated Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh for the seat.