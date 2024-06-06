Kangana Ranaut reacts to getting slapped by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport: ‘I am safe but…’

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut went through an unfortunate incident at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. She was reportedly slapped by personnel belonging to the Central Industry Security Force (CISF). However, she promptly addressed the incident on social media and released a statement, reassuring her fans and the public that she was safe. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘Mandi ki sansad’, leaves for Delhi in pretty purple saree. See pics) Kangana Ranaut contested for BJP in Mandi and won the elections.

Kangana details what happened

In a video statement, she released on her Instagram stories, Kangana details what happened. While assuring everyone she is safe, she calls out the alleged dire situation in Punjab. She says, “Namaste doston (friends). I’ve been receiving numerous calls from the media and my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe. I am perfectly fine.”

She adds, “Today at Chandigarh airport, an incident took place at the security check. After completing my security check, I was crossing a CISF personnel who hit me on my face. She also cussed at me. When I asked her why she was doing this, she said she supports the farmers’ protest.”

Kangana also raised concerns about Punjab, stating, “I am safe, but my concern is, how will you handle the terrorism and extremism growing in Punjab? Thank you”

CISF personnel slaps Kangana

Hindustan Times reported that the MP-elect from Mandi was slapped at a security check for pushing the security personnel after refusing to put her phone in the tray. Kangana left for Delhi from Mandi at 3 PM by a Vistara flight. A video of Kangana at the airport after the attack also did rounds on X.

The incident happened days after the actor-politician won the Lok Sabha elections for Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. She defeated Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh for the seat.

About Kangana Ranaut

Kangana made her acting debut at age 17 with Anurag Basu’s Gangster. She went on to act in successful films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion and more. Kangana has been outspoken in her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act and farmers’ protests.