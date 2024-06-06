Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was on Thursday slapped at Chandigarh airport by a woman personnel belonging to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), sources told HT.



As per the source, the MP-elect from Mandi was slapped at security check for pushing the security personnel after the actor-politician refused to put her phone in the tray during security check. Kangana Ranaut left for Delhi at 3 pm by a Vistara flight.





The woman who slapped Kangana Ranaut hails from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab's Kapurthala and is a sister of farmer leader Sher Singh Malhiwal.



In a video message, Ranaut narrated what transpired at the Chandigarh airport. “I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The incident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during the security check. As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protest. I am safe but I am concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab,” she said.



The attack on Ranaut comes days after she won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The National Award-winning actor defeated Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes, according to the Election Commission website. Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut won from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.(ANI)

Ranaut received 5,37,022 votes in her first Lok Sabha election as a political leader.



Ten candidates were in fray from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat which has 13, 77,173 voters. The vote turnout was 73.15 per cent.



“Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust... This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi,” she had wrote on social media even before her victory was declared.



"Mandi ki sansad," Ranaut had also captioned her post on X.



Ranaut made her acting debut at the age of 17 with Anurag Basu's 2006 film "Gangster", earned accolades with her performances in films like ‘Queen’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, ‘Manikarnika’, ‘Fashion’ and ‘Pangaa’ among others.



Ranaut has been an outspoken supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and backed his government on issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019-20 and farmers' protests and was also invited to the grand consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram temple.