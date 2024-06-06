Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘Mandi ki sansad’, leaves for Delhi in pretty purple saree. See pics

Kangana Ranaut is all set to embark on a new journey in her career. The four-time national award-winning actor turned politician is all set to work as an active politician after winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures from her car in which she's seen bidding adieu to her mother, Asha Ranaut, before leaving for Delhi. (Also read: Fresh off Mandi victory, MP Kangana Ranaut says PM Modi trumped '40 chor' of I.N.D.I.A. singlehandedly) Kangana Ranaut hugged her mother Asha Ranaut before heading to Delhi.

Kangana Ranaut heads to parliament

Kangana shared three pictures on her Instagram stories. She wore a purple-pink saree with a purple blouse and black sunglasses, with her hair tied in a bun. She captioned the first picture as "Delhi calling." In he second photo she can be seen hugging mother Asha as the latter smiled. In the third shot she took a selfie and wrote, “On my way to the parliament…Mandi Ki Sansad (The Member of Parliament from Mandi).”

Kangana Ranaut left for Delhi ahead of new government formation.

Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi Lok Sabha Polls.

Kangana Ranaut's entry in active politics

Kangana defeated her rival, Congress' Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes in Mandi. She secured 537,002 votes against 462,267 votes polled to Vikramaditya. The 2024 Lok Sabha Polls marked Kangana's first election as a politician. She was declared the BJP candidate from Mandi in March 2024. After her electoral win, the MP thanked the voters on Instagram and captioned her post as, “Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust... This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi.”

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming project

Kangana will be next seen in her directorial debut, Emergency, backed by her home banner Manikarnika Films. She is playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. The film is set against the backdrop of the Emergency imposed by the then Congress government from 1975 to 1977. Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late actor Satish Kaushik play crucial roles in the movie.