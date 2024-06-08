Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman, son Adhyayan react to Kangana Ranaut slap incident: ‘Mujhe bara afsos hua’

Several Bollywood celebrities, including actors Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Suman, and his son Adhyayan Suman, have reacted to Kangana Ranaut's slap incident. As per news agency PTI, actor and BJP MP Kangana said she was hit in the face and abused by a female CISF constable during the security check at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday. (Also Read | Amid Kangana Ranaut slap row, Raveena Tandon condemns ‘violence’ and ‘hooliganism’) Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, and Adhyayan Suman react to Kangana Ranaut slap incident.

What Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher said

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shabana Azmi tweeted, "I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating 'the slap'. If security personnel start taking law into their hands, none of us can be safe."

Speaking to the paparazzi at the sideline of an event, Anupam Kher said, "Mujhe bara afsos hua. Ek mahila k saath ek mahila k dwaara jo apne position ka fayeda uthakar is tarah ki harqat ki, bilkul ghalat hai. Iski kanooni karwaayi honi chahiye. Unka koi bhi rosh hai, main yeh nahi keh raha hoon k inka rosh nhi ho sakta jisne aesa kiya, but yeh apne audhe ka ya position ka fayeda uthakar nahi karna chahiye (I deeply regret it. The way a woman slapped anoth woman by taking powr of her position it's wrong. This should be legally investigated. She can have grievances, but it shouldn't be done by taking advantage of their power)."

"Bohut hi democratic ways hai (There are democratic ways) of saying that what you have said in the past which has affected. But to do something like this is very sad and unfortunate. Not only because now Kangana in an MP or actress, Kangana is a woman. I think any kind of violence towards anybody, forget about women, isn't right. Kal ho koi bhi kisi ko bhi kisi bhi baat pe is tarah ki harkat kar sakta hai aur bahana bana sakta hai. Ghalat baat hai (Tomorrow anyone can do this to anyone on any matter and later make excuses. This is wrong)," he added.

How Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan reacted

Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman were also present at the event. They also interacted with the paparazzi. When asked about his reaction to the incident, Shekhar said, "Woh ghalat hai, woh toh bohut ghalat hai. Bohut hi durbhagyepurn hai. Aesa kisi k saath nahi hona chahiye (It was very wrong. It was unfortunate. This shouldn't happen with anyone). No one has the right to do this. This is illegal what she has done. She should get punished for this. I understand that she might have some anger or protest in her mind but the way it was expressed was very wrong. It could also have been said in a decent manner...You can't raise your hand on anyone like this." Adhyayan Suman was seen standing next to him and nodding his head.

What happened with Kangana

The incident took place two days after Kangana was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The constable, who appeared to be upset with Kangana over her stance on the farmer protests, has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials said. The Central Industrial Security Force, tasked with providing security at airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.