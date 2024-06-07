Amid Kangana Ranaut slap row, Raveena Tandon condemns ‘violence’ and ‘hooliganism’: ‘Women achievers are humans too…’

Kangana Ranaut's slap incident at the Chandigarh airport is getting all kinds of diverse reactions from politicians, Bollywood artists and common citizens. Raveena Tandon recently took to her Twitter handle to post about violence hooliganism in society. She also pointed out at ‘women achievers’ being disparaged for their ‘fame’. (Also read: Nakuul Mehta invites Kangana Ranaut fans' ire as he asks 'who will play lead role in CISF woman's biopic?') Raveena Tandon called for unity against violence post Kangana Ranaut's slap incident.

Raveena Tandon urges unity against hooliganism

Raveena tweeted, “In a world where public scrutiny is relentless, it is essential to remember that women achievers are human too. Disparaging them solely for their fame is unfair and harmful. This increasing violence against women and children world over needs to be addressed urgently.” She also shared a note of the same quote on her handle. The actor further opined, “It’s time we stand united against violence and hooliganism.”

Kangana Ranaut condemned mob attack on Raveena

For the unversed, a few days ago, Raveena was attacked by a mob in a road rage incident. Kangana had come forward in her support at that time. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour.”

Kangana Ranaut's airport incident and political innings

Kangana was attacked by a CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, June 6. The actor-turned politician was heading to Delhi post her electoral victory in Lok Sabha Election 2024. She had defeated her opponent Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes in Mandi. She secured 537,002 votes against 462,267 votes polled to Vikramaditya. The four-times national award winner was declared the BJP candidate from Mandi in March 2024.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming project

Kangana will be next seen in her directorial Emergency produced by her home banner - Manikarnika Films. She is playing the character of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political-drama.