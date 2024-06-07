Nakuul Mehta invites Kangana Ranaut fans' ire as he asks 'who will play lead role in CISF woman's biopic?'

Kangana Ranaut's slap incident at Chandigarh airport did not just become a political issue, but it also divided the entertainment industry. While a section of artists supported Kangana, some Bollywood and television celebrities also justified the incident. Nakuul Mehta, known for his work in television shows recently tweeted about the same. However, his post did not go down well with many people who criticised him. (Also read: Vishal Dadlani says he'll offer work to CISF woman who slapped Kangana Ranaut as actor questions Bollywood's silence) Nakuul Mehta receives criticism from Kangana Ranaut's fans for his post on CISF woman.

Nakuul Mehta tweets about CISF constable's biopic

Nakuul took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “Who will play the lead role in Kulwinder’s biopic?” The actor was mentioning about the CISF constable who had accepted on camera that she slapped the Mandi Lok Sabha MP (Member of Parliament). In no time the actor received ire from Kangana's fans. The actor was slammed for being insensitive while many users adviced him to focus on his acting. Fans also called him a ‘failed actor’ who was trying to gain publicity.

Nakuul Mehta gets slammed by Kangana Ranaut's fans

An X user replied to his tweet and wrote, “Hi @NakuulMehta I dont like ur tweets. so am i allowed to harm you? will you be happy about it?” Another commented, “R u serious..! Feeling sad someday I liked ur acting skill.” One fan wrote, “Disappointed as someone who loved your work in #IshqBaaaz !! Anyone who is supposed to takecare of the security of people can not roam around hitting them because of personal POVs!! Many didn't like your this speech, can they hit you?? I think you should just stick to acting!!”

A fan also opined, “Even these two-bit flop actors will speak now , but the day you or your wife will get a slap somewhere , then we'll revisit this conversation.” A user took a jibe at the television actor and pointed out, “Atleast find adequate roles for yourself first.” A user strongly condemned Nakuul's statement and wrote, “Do u have any shame left? A CISF constable on duty slapped an elected MP.. ! And instead of condemning the violence, you resorting to stooping this low! Shameless.”

Nakuul is known for his roles in TV shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3.