Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ekta Kapoor reveals why she ‘could not even think of approaching’ Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

Ahead of the launch of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, producer Ekta Kapoor had a virtual reunion with original cast members Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The new season will feature an all-new cast.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain aired from 2011 to 2014. The show revolved around how Ram and Sakshi’s characters fell in love after getting married.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Ekta was in conversation with Ram and Sakshi about season two. “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is Sakshi and Ram. It will always stay Sakshi and Ram. But for me, at this present moment, there is a whole generation that has not seen the story. They don’t know that urban loneliness in the 30s is a thing also.”

“Most soaps on TV are very mass-oriented. There is a whole section of Indian viewers that are new and thodi si urban, thodi si soft story banane ka attempt hai yeh (this is an attempt to make a show that is a little urban and soft),” she added.

Ekta also revealed why she did not offer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to Ram and Sakshi. “Since tum dono itne busy ho (you both are so busy), I could not even think of approaching you all,” she said.





“The girl looks exactly as pretty as you look, Sakshi. Ram, the boy looks nothing like you,” Ekta laughed, adding, “The boy looks as sexy as Ram but I don't think in the same format.”

Ram jokingly asked if the new actor is ‘as big as’ him and quipped that ‘Ram’s stomach’ was an important character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. “The stomach is gone, Ram, but what we are going to stay with is Ram's hypochondria, tablet-eating, loneliness,” Ekta said.

According to reports, Nakuul Mehta has been roped in to play the male lead in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Divyanka Tripathi was offered the female lead in the show but she turned it down. Buzz is that Disha Parmar has signed the show.