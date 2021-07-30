Divyanka Tripathi rejects Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 after look test: ‘Could not relate to the character’

Divyanka Tripathi has turned down the lead role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 after giving a look test for it. She said in a new interview that she decided not to take up the show as she was not convinced about the character.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain, which featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles, aired from 2011 to 2014. The show revolved around how their characters fell in love after getting married. A second season is currently in the works but will reportedly feature an all-new cast.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka confirmed that she was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 but she turned it down. “Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project I totally devote myself to it and it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn’t feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.”

Divyanka expressed her interest in exploring ‘challenging’ roles and said that she is reading a few scripts at the moment. “I am actually looking forward to a show or film where I can be seen in a different zone. I have a very soft face, I know, but I now want to play an IAS officer, forest range officer, or a negative character, something very different,” she said.

Currently, Divyanka is seen as a contestant on the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the very first episode, host Rohit Shetty showered praise on her and said that he sees her going all the way to the finale.