Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma feature in KL Rahul’s photo with Athiya Shetty, fan sends love to ‘bhabhi’

Cricketer KL Rahul shared an Instagram post featuring his teammates Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Umesh Yadav. Much to the delight of fans, the second picture in the post also featured actors Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty.

In the first photo, Rahul, Virat, Ishant, Mayank and Umesh were seen posing against a staircase on the streets of England. “Swipe right,” the caption read. The second image featured the five men, as well as Virat’s wife Anushka, Rahul’s rumoured girlfriend Athiya and Umesh’s wife Tanya Wadhwa. Ishant’s wife Pratima Singh’s Instagram Story suggested that she was the one who clicked the pictures.

Although comments on Rahul’s post were restricted, there were quite a few responses from fans. “Finally a pic together,” one wrote, while another said, “That second photo better blow up the internet!!!” A third added, “Bhabhi (sister-in-law) here,” along with a heart-eyes emoji. Another remarked that the photos were ‘viral content’.





Rahul has been rumoured to be dating Athiya for quite some time now. Although neither has confirmed the relationship, they share Instagram posts for each other and even go on holidays together. A source told Hindustan Times that he listed her as his ‘partner’ before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England last month.

“The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka are in England with their daughter, Vamika. Earlier this month, as the little one turned six months old, they celebrated with a picnic in a park.

Anushka shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, featuring herself, Virat and Vamika, and wrote, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.”