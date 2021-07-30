Swara Bhasker takes fans inside ‘favourite spot’ of her newly-renovated home, see photos

Swara Bhasker seems to have finished remodelling her home. She moved back into the apartment, which was being renovated for two-and-a-half years, and gave fans a peek of her ‘favourite spot’ - the library.

Taking to Twitter, Swara posted photos of her collection of books and wrote, “Moving back to my new ‘old house’... Obviously, the first thing to be unpacked & set up are my books on this wall to wall bookshelf- already my favourite spot in the house. Here’s a peek at what all literature, philosophy, non-fiction & self-help I’ve got on my reading list!”

Last month, Swara shared pictures and videos from inside her under-renovation home and sought fans’ feedback on it. She gave glimpses of her wall-to-wall bookshelf and the floral wallpaper. She said that her younger brother, Ishan, is ‘really pissed’ about the wallpaper but she loves it.

Swara’s living room has wooden sliding doors and a view of the greenery outside. She also offered sneak-peeks into her open kitchen and make-up room. Finally, she introduced her followers to the ‘first resident’ of the house -- Lord Ganesha -- and said that the ‘house already feels like home’.

Swara has acted in films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding. Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she reminisced about her decade-long journey in the film industry.

“August 2010 was when my first film, Madholal Keep Walking, released. It has been a great and wholesome one. Hard, obviously, has had its high and very low points, dark and exhilarating phases. In this decade, I’ve pretty much seen a lifetime of showbiz. Everything that happens to people in a lifetime has happened to me — controversies, success, failure, hardships, struggle and rewards. In some ways, I feel blessed, and also very wise!” she said.

Swara will be seen next in a same-sex love story, titled Sheer Qorma, opposite Divya Dutta. While the film has travelled to film festivals across the world, it is yet to be released in India. She will also star in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, alongside Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.