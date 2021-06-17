Step inside Swara Bhasker’s under-renovation home with special make-up room, gorgeous view

Swara Bhasker shared glimpses of her under-renovation home, which she will soon move back into. She sought fans’ advice on what shade of blue to paint her living room wall and gave everyone a virtual tour, via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Twitter, Swara Bhasker shared two pictures -- one showing her house and the other, a selfie. She wrote, “Whose awake? Head to my insta-stories for some home makeover fun.. Renovation is kinda almost done!!!! I can move back into my house soon!!!! #RandomLifeUpdate.”

Whose awake? Head to my insta-stories for some home makeover fun..

Renovation is kinda almost done!!!! I can move back into my house soon!!!! 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #RandomLifeUpdate pic.twitter.com/FRq3ZLGZP0 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 16, 2021





Swara also introduced everyone to the ‘first resident’ of the house -- Lord Ganesha -- and said that it ‘already feels like home’. “First resident of the newly done old house! Thank you Alka Aunty for this gorgeous Ganesh ji. House already feels like home. #home #heart,” she wrote on Twitter.

First resident of the newly done old house! 😍🤩🙏🏽 Thank you Alka Aunty for this gorgeous Ganesh ji. House already feels like home 🙏🏽💜#home #heart pic.twitter.com/TOZ0liGQ3F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 16, 2021





On Instagram Stories, Swara posted a video saying, “Hi guys! My house is being renovated for the last two-and-a-half years and it’s still not done. But it’s kind of almost done, I am going to share some pictures and stuff with you. And I need some advice, so please thoda sa dekho aur thoda sa batana mujhe kaisa lag raha hai (take a look and tell me how it looks).”

Swara also gave fans a video tour, showing them the hall, which will have wooden sliding doors and a view of the greenery outside. She also gave a glimpse of her open kitchen. Her study has a floral wallpaper that she is ‘obsessed’ with and a wall-to-wall bookshelf. She said that her younger brother, Ishan, is ‘really pissed’ about the wallpaper but she loves it.

Swara Bhasker sought the opinion of her fans on what shade of blue to paint her living room wall.

Swara Bhasker showed fans her hall area, which will have sliding doors and a view of the greenery outside.

Swara Bhasker’s home has an open kitchen (pic 1) and a study with floral wallpaper and a wall-to-wall bookshelf (pics 2 and 3).

Swara then took everyone inside what will be her make-up room and wrote, “Cannot wait to start using this”. In a series of videos, she then debated about the shade of blue she would paint the living room and also gave a glimpse of her sofa.

Swara Bhasker’s make-up room and a glimpse of her in the mirror.

Swara Bhasker’s home has been under renovation for two-and-a-half years now.





Swara will be seen next in a same-sex love story, titled Sheer Qorma, opposite Divya Dutta. She will also star in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, alongside Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.

