Priyanka Chopra channels ‘hot girl summer’ energy in crop top and shorts. See photo

Actor Priyanka Chopra is ready for a ‘hot girl summer’. She took to Instagram Stories to share a new selfie from London. She wore a white crop top and denim shorts combination, keeping it comfortable and stylish at the same time. Her look was complete with a pair of white sneakers.

Priyanka Chopra posed in front of a mirror, with her closet visible in the background. Megan Thee Stallion’s song Hot Girl Summer, also featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, played in the background. She added a smiling sun sticker.

Currently, Priyanka is in London to shoot for the Amazon series Citadel, which will be executive produced by the Russo Brothers -- Anthony and Joe Russo. The spy series also features Richard Madden.

Last month, Priyanka took a quick trip to Los Angeles for the Billboard Music Awards 2021. She reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, who was hosting the ceremony. She was one of the presenters at the event.

Priyanka made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. She went on to star in films such as Aitraaz, Krrish, Fashion, Kaminey, Dostana, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani. In 2015, she made her debut on American television with the show Quantico, in which she played the lead role.

In the last few years, Priyanka has been busy with her career in Hollywood. She has a number of projects in the pipeline, including The Matrix 4, Text For You, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which she will executive produce with Nick.

Priyanka released her first book, a memoir titled Unfinished, in February this year. She wrote about her journey, from her childhood years to winning Miss World and finally becoming a movie star.

