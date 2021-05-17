Nick Jonas injured on sets of his show, hospitalised: report

Singer Nick Jonas reportedly got injured on the sets of a television show he was working on. As per a TMZ report, he suffered the injury on Saturday and was hospitalised for it as well.

While the nature of his injury of the severity of it is not known, he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Nick, however, came back home on Sunday and will resume shoot for his singing reality show, The Voice, on Monday.

Nick is currently in Los Angeles while his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra is in London. She has been there since the end of last year to shoot for multiple projects. He, meanwhile, has been working on The Voice and even launched his Spaceman album.

Nick suffers from Type 1 diabetes. In 2018, he spoke about it in an Instagram post. "13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all," he wrote. The actor also supports charities that work for diabetes patients.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick raised almost $1 million for Covid-19 relief work in India. After achieving their target amount, they have now increased the amount to $3 million.

