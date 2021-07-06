Anushka Sharma blushes as Virat Kohli sticks his tongue out at her in old behind-the-scenes photo from ad shoot

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma could be seen goofing around in a throwback picture shared by one of their fan clubs on Instagram. The behind-the-scenes photo was taken when the couple shot for a clothing brand ad in 2018.

Virat Kohli was seen sticking his tongue out at Anushka Sharma, who could not stop blushing. In the ad, which came out in 2018, Virat and Anushka initially dissuaded a couple from getting married. However, as they listed out the cons of marriage, they remembered what they love about each other and realised how the little inconveniences were worth it.





Anushka is currently in the UK with Virat and their daughter Vamika. Last month, she accompanied him to Southampton for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. She has been constantly sharing pictures from her trip with fans, from the ‘English summer’ to her meals and workout.

Last week, Anushka shared a split-screen video, in which she and Virat were seen expertly balancing a cricket bat on the tip of their finger. She said in her caption that she ‘had fun’ taking up the challenge with him and urged fans to send in their videos too.

Also read | Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar to return to direction with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film

Virat and Anushka, who first met during an ad shoot in 2013, got married in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January this year. After the baby’s birth, they sent personalised gift hampers to the paparazzi and requested them to refrain from clicking unauthorised pictures of her.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Virat said that he and Anushka have taken a joint decision to not share any pictures of Vamika’s face and maintain her privacy until ‘she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice’.