Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance mediocre, says it’s embarrassing to be compared to her

It appears as if actor Kangana Ranaut has still not accepted actor Alia Bhatt’s apology. Kangana has launched yet another mean attack on Alia, calling her performance in Gully Boy mediocre.

Entertainment website Bollywood Life ran a poll recently, asking fans to vote for the best performance by a female actor in 2019 so far. Kangana won the poll with 37% votes for her performance in Manikarnika. Alia stood second with 33% votes.

When the publication contacted Kangana for reaction on beating Alia, she said, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

Alia’s work in Gully Boy received accolades from audiences and film critics alike. The Zoya Akhtar film was screened at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival, raking in highly positive review from international publications as well. Kangana’s Manikarnika got lukewarm reviews, with many critics praising her performance but bemoaning the predated filmmaking techniques and lack of more strong characters.

Earlier, Kangana had blamed Alia and other stars for asking her to attend the premieres of their films and skipping the screening of her films. She also called out Alia and Ranbir Kapoor for being apolitical and called them irresponsible for not voicing their opinions on politics and social issues.

Alia responded to Kangana’s views in February at a press event. “I hope she doesn’t dislike me and I don’t think she dislikes me. I don’t think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level,” she had said.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kangana made a phonecall to Alia after the comments and told her to ‘grow a spine’. “I reached out to Alia and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work......I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film.

“I suggested that she grows some spine and support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism....if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful... I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value.... hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Napo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that,” she had said.

Alia’s next film, Kalank in up for release on April 17. After that, her film Brahmastra will release in December. Alia will begin work on Karan Johar’s Takht later this year and will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ajay Devgn. Jr NTR and Ramcharan.

Kangana is currently shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. She also has Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She will also play former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in her biopic.

