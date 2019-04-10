Kangana Ranaut announces next film as director, says Manikarnika success helped secure big budget

Actor Kangana Ranaut has announced her second film as director - an epic action drama to be mounted on a large scale. The film will be based on a true story. Kangana made her debut as director with the period epic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which touched the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

She said in a statement, “I’m on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It’s an action film — an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We’ll be doing a photoshoot, soon after, which we plan to release the poster, too.”

Kangana has often spoken about making the switch to film direction, after having established herself as one of Bollywood highest-paid female actors. She continued, “There are a lot of great stories to be told and actresses today are bringing a lot of business, too. I’m happy with the way Manikarnika worked for me — as an actor and also as a director. Now is the right time to start work on my second directorial project.”

She admitted that hefty budgets are unlikely to be allotted to films starring women in lead roles, but said that Manikarnika’s box office success has boosted her clout. The film became her third to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, although it was her most expensive film, with a reported budget of Rs 125 crore.

The film was involved in a controversy, after director Krish accused Kangana of having hijacked the film. This wasn’t the first time an allegation such as this was made against her. Krish retained a co-director credit on the film, but his contribution to the final cut remains a point of contention.

The actor will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and then Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

