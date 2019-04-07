Has Karan Johar had a change of heart? ‘Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actresses we have,’ he says

Karan Johar in a recent interview seems to have changed his tune about actor Kangana Ranaut, with whom he has had a famously antagonistic relationship. The filmmaker admitted that Kangana ‘is one of the best actresses’ in the industry, and that he would ‘for sure’ want to work with her in the future.

Kangana had called Karan ‘the flag-bearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood and implied that he runs an exclusive clique in the film industry - she called it a ‘movie mafia’ - which is ‘snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders’ such as herself.

It hasn’t been a week since Karan seemed to have taken a veiled dig at Kangana in an interview to YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. He said that while he doesn’t love the subject of nepotism, ‘someone else does’. He said, “I don’t love this subject, somebody else does. So I have left it to that person to do all the talking and I will continue to do my job.”

Kangana in a recent interview to Mid-Day had gone on a tirade against actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, both of whom have worked with Karan, and said that they are more comfortable talking about their sex lives than talking about important national issues. She also said that Ranbir and Alia can’t be treated like children. “And what is this thing of calling them young, Ranbir Kapoor is what 37 years old, young kid of the generation and Alia Bhatt just turned turned 27, my mother had three children at 27. This is absolutely unfair,” she said.

Kangana had previously taken on Alia after implying that the Raazi actor didn’t reciprocate her gesture and did not help promote Kangana’s recent film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi on social media. She said she called up Alia and ‘suggested that she grows some spine and support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism....if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo’s (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful.”

Karan will soon follow in Kangana’s footsteps and direct his first period drama. Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Alia, will begin production this year.

