Sania Mirza will play herself in biopic if Akshay Kumar plays her love interest: ‘I might do it for Shah Rukh Khan too’

Sports champions tennis player Sania Mirza, boxer Mary Kom, badminton player Saina Nehwal and sharpshooter Sift Kaur were recently guests on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. Talking to the host, Kapil Sharma, about the possibility of a biopic on her in Bollywood, here’s what Sania had to say. (Also Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Mary Kom hilariously mixes up the names of Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal. Watch) This is not the first time Sania Mirza has shared her love for Akshay Kumar.

‘Are there any Chopra sisters left to play me?’

Discussing the possibility of a Bollywood biopic, Kapil pointed out that Mary had Priyanka Chopra play her in 2024, and Parineeti Chopra played Saina in 2021. When asked whom she would like to play her on-screen, Sania joked, “Inki koi behen bachi hain? (Are there any sisters left?)” She added, “No, I think we have many good actors in our country. Anyone is fine. Or maybe I should play myself.”

Kapil then stated that Shah Rukh Khan once said that he would play Sania’s love interest if a biopic was made on her. Sania looked awkward for a second, given that she recently divorced cricketer Shoaib Malik. She then made light of the situation and said, “But I need to find a love interest first.” When Kapil asked if she would star in her biopic for Shah Rukh, she replied, “If Shah Rukh ji does the film, I might play myself. And I’ll definitely do it if Akshay Kumar is in it.”

Kapil later asked Sania how she got Swiss player Martina Hingis to be her doubles partner and if it was with Hyderabadi biryani. Sania joked, “I took Farah (Khan) along, and she fed us biryani.”

Sania’s love for Akshay

This is not the first time Sania has been vocal about her love for Akshay either. In 2014, Akshay even attended one of Sania’s ITPL matches along with Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020 when Sania was stuck in India and her ex-husband Shoaib was in Pakistan, they took time off for a ‘virtual date’ over an Instagram live session.

During a game of Ditch and Marry, the cricketer asked his then-wife to choose between Tom Cruise and Akshay Kumar. To which she said, “I’ve liked Akshay Kumar since Mohra days. I’m not gonna ditch him. When nobody liked Akshay, I liked Akshay.”

Sania and Shoaib’s divorce

After months of rumours about a divorce, Shoaib and Sana Javed shared their wedding photos on Instagram on January 19, 2024. Sania's family confirmed that she had been separated from Shoaib 'for a few months now'.

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead," read the statement issued by her family.