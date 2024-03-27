Sana Javed pens adorable post for Shoaib Malik on her birthday: ‘Just the two of us’

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik are setting couple goals with their mushy photos on social media. The couple, who tied the knot on January 19, keeps on updating their followers about their happy moments on Instagram. Recently, Shoaib arranged for a special birthday celebration as Sana turned 31. (Also read: Who is Sana Javed? Pakistani actor and Shoaib Malik's wife who was earlier married to Umair Jaswal) Sana Javed celebrated her birthday with husband Shoaib Malik. (PC/Instagram/sanajaved.official/realshoaibmailk)

Sana Javed gratitude post for husband Shoaib Malik

The Pakistani actor took to her Instagram handle shared photos of herself and Shoaib. The latter is seen feeding cake to Sana, while she blew candles in the other two photos. In the last slide, Shoaib stands beside her as she takes a cute selfie. Sana looked gorgeous in a sleeveless maroon kurta and matching dupatta, while Shoaib opted for black shirt and beige trousers. The Sukoon actor captioned her post as, “Just the two of us (rose emoji) Thank you for the lovely birthday husband (heart emoji) @realshoaibmalik.”

Sana Javed described her ideal man before getting married to Shoaib Malik

Sana had once described the qualities in her ideal man in a 2017 interview with Good Morning Pakistan. She said, “Usme jo cheeze nahi honi chahiye, woh hain – respect usko karna aana chahiye sabki aur doosra insecure na ho. Sabse zyada important. Uska kam ho, career ho, personal kuch ho, success ho... bas jale na (He should know how to respect everyone, and he should not be insecure, be it in his personal life or professional. He should not get jealous).”

Sana was born in Saudi Arabia and she made her television debut as an actor in 2012 with the series Shehr-e-Zaat. She shot to fame with Pakistani shows like Khaani, Ruswai, Zara Yaad Kar and Dunk. Her performance in Dunk was praised despite the negative reviews due to its bold theme. Her character in the series falsely accuses a professor of sexual harassment.

Indian Tenis star Sania Mirza confirmed her divorce with Shoaib soon after the latter announced his marriage with Sana.

