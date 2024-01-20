Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separated? Here's what we know

Amid continued rumours of separation from retired Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced on Saturday that he has tied the knot with Pakistani actor Sana Javed. The newlyweds shared the images from the wedding ceremony on their Instagram handles with the caption, "And We created you in pairs.” (Also Read: Who is Sana Javed? Pakistani actor and Shoaib Malik's wife who was earlier married to Umair Jaswal) Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza on The Mirza Malik Show

Are Shoaib and Sania divorced?

A source from Shoaib Malik's family told news agency PTI that "it was a ‘khula’,” which refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

There have been strong rumours since 2022 about differences between Shoaib and Sania leading to a split, and they have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years.

Just a few days ago, Shoaib also unfollowed her on Instagram. He also changed his Instagram bio from “Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza” to “Father to One True Blessing.”

Sania had earlier hinted at separation from the former Pakistan cricketer through a cryptic Instagram Story. The text on her Story stated at the start, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard.” And it ended with, “Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. Choose your hard. Pick wisely.”

Shoaib and Sania's marriage

Shoaib and Sania had gotten married in Hyderabad in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai. They announced the birth of their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. According to some reports, Sania and Shoaib have allegedly ended their marriage and are co-parenting Izhaan ever since. They also hosted a chat show called The Mirza Malik Show on Spotify just last year.

Shoaib made his international cricket debut in 1999 in ODIs. He went on to captain the Pakistan cricket team across several formats before playing his last international game against Bangladesh in 2021. In a career spanning 20 years, where Sania won 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles trophy, she announced her retirement from tennis last year.

