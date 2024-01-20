Who is Sana Javed? Pakistani actor and Shoaib Malik's wife who was earlier married to Umair Jaswal

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed's first wedding pics

In the photos, the duo smiled and held each other as they posed for the camera. For their special day, he wore a beige sherwani while she was seen in a traditional outfit. They captioned the joint post, "Alhamdullilah (red heart emoji). 'And We created you in pairs'."

Who is Sana?

Sana Javed is a Pakistani actor who appears in Urdu television. She made her debut in 2012 with Shehr-e-Zaat and later on, appeared in several serials. She received recognition after portraying the titular role in the romantic drama Khaani, for which she received a nomination at the Lux Style Awards. She gained praise for her social dramas Ruswai and Dunk.

Sana was earlier married to Umair Jaswal

She tied the knot with Pakistani actor and singer-songwriter Umair Jaswal in 2020 in an intimate nikah ceremony. As per Siasat.com, they started living separately soon after. Sana and Umair also removed their pictures from social media platforms as well.

Sana's last project

Sana was last seen in the romantic drama Sukoon, directed by Seraj ul Haq. Apart from her, it also starred Ahsan Khan, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sidra Niazi, Usman Peerzada, Laila Wasti, Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Aehsun Talish, and Asma Abbas among others. The drama series revolved around the pursuit of peace and contentment following an extended period of waiting and navigating through life’s myriad challenges.

Sana lost weight ahead of starring in Sukoon

Sana, along with Ahsan Khan, appeared on Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan last year, where the host talked about her weight loss. When Nida asked about her diet, Ahsan said she didn't eat ‘anything.’ Sana replied, as quoted by Desiblitz.com, “First of all, thank you, because this means that all the hard work that I have been putting in is paying off. Secondly, I do eat, but only healthy things.”

