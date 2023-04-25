Amid divorce rumours and reports of him dating Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar, Shoaib Malik says he misses Sania Mirza

Reports of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza's alleged divorce have been circulating since last year. Rumours of Shoaib's alleged relationship with Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar have also been making news. Now, Shoaib has publicly addressed rumours about his personal life for the first time. Also read: Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar breaks silence on rumours of marrying Shoaib Malik Ayesha Omar had earlier spoken about being linked to Shoaib Malik amid his divorce rumours.

During a conversation with a Pakistani news channel, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team was asked, "Khabre chal rahi hai, taluqat acche nahi hai (Rumours are going around that all is not well in your relationship with Sania). What do you want to say?" To this, Shoaib said that he wanted to spend time with Sania on Eid, but because of professional commitments, they could not be together. He added that Sania was busy in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Nothing on it (relationship rumours). On Eid I would like to say that had we been together it would have been great. But she has got commitments in IPL. She is doing shows in IPL. That's why we are not together. We share love like always. I miss her a lot, that I can say. There are (professional) commitments. But Eid is a day when you miss a lot the people who are close to you. This is way neither I released a statement nor did she," Shoaib said on a Geo News programme.

Earlier this year, Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar had reacted to being blamed for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce rumours. When asked about her alleged relationship with Shoaib, Ayesha had said on former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's chat show in February, "I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me... that goes without saying."

Ayesha's name has been linked to Shoaib Malik's amid reports of his alleged divorce, since the two appeared together in a 2021 photoshoot. Pictures of the two from the old photoshoot were widely shared on social media last year. There were also rumours that Shoaib will marry Ayesha, which the Pakistani actor had refuted last year.

Sania and Shoaib are seen hosting Pakistani celebs together on their chat show titled The Mirza Malik Show.

