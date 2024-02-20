Sana Javed subjected to chants of ‘Sania Mirza’ at Shoaib Malik's cricket match. Watch

Pakistani actor Sana Javed, cricketer Shoaib Malik's wife, was subjected to chants of ‘Sania Mirza,’ his ex-wife’s name, at a recent cricket match. The actor was attending a Pakistan Super League match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans when she faced these chants. A video of how she reacted has now gone viral on X. (Also Read: Who is Sana Javed? Pakistani actor and Shoaib Malik's wife who was earlier married to Umair Jaswal) A screengrab of Sana Javed at the match(X)

The video

A section of the audience at the match got rowdy, and began filming Sana while chanting Sania’s name. She was there to support Shoaib who was playing for Karachi Kings. Even as she sat to support him, a group of fans could be seen chanting Sania’s name. The video sees her looking at the audience blank faced before turning her head and paying them no heed. One video sees her heading to the VIP section while another sees her seated there, but the chants still don’t stop. She even turned back and spoke to someone near her when they wouldn’t stop chanting.

Fans support Sana

Despite the criticism from Indian and Pakistani fans, some of Sana's fans came to her support on X. “Good to see Sana Javed making public appearance to support hubby @realshoaibmalik despite all the social media criticism, (sic)” lauding her for paying no heed, while another wrote, “It's their prerogative, so there's no need to taunt sana javed, every individual deserves respect, treating others poorly is unjustifiable. (sic)” One fan also pointed out that they have a right to choose their partners, writing, “It is Soo Much Shameful It's their personal Life everyone has the right what he choose and what is good for him. (sic)”

Sana and Shoaib

Sana and Shoaib got married in January, Sania’s family confirmed that the couple had split a few months ago and that she had asked for a ‘khula’ - a unilateral divorce. The cricketer and actor surprised fans by posting pictures from their wedding ceremony. Before this, Shoaib was married to Indian tennis star Sania. They married in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad in April 2010 and shifted to Dubai. The couple has a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

