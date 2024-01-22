Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share unseen wedding pic; fans react: 'Hug him tighter'

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik on Saturday announced his wedding to Pakistani actor Sana Javed, 'a few months' after his separation from Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. On Monday, Sana and Shoaib dropped an unseen photo from their nikaah ceremony on Instagram with a red heart emoji as the caption. Also read: Who is Sana Javed? Pakistani actor and Shoaib Malik's wife who was earlier married to Umair Jaswal Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed at their wedding.

Shoaib Malik's new pic with Sana Javed

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed kept one another close in the photo. While Shoaib was seen in his complete wedding attire, Sana was in her bridal outfit but not the heavy bridal jewellery and dupatta. They looked into the camera and smiled in the happy photo.

Reacting to it, an Instagram user commented, "Hug him tighter..." Another commented, "I have no idea why people are losing their minds." Many left Shoaib's ex-wife Sania Mirza's name in the comments.

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik's wedding announcement

"Alhamdullilah. And we created you in pairs," Shoaib Malik wrote in his Instagram post as he shared wedding pictures with Sana Javed. Since Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik's wedding announcement, their nikaah photos had sent internet users from India and Pakistan into a tizzy.

Several social media users supported Sania Mirza, with some saying that she was 'too good' for Shoaib. Others said they wished the best for Shoaib and Sana. Sania and Shoaib married in 2010 and co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza Malik, who was born in 2018.

Sania Mirza's reaction to Shoaib Malik's wedding

Sania Mirza's family on Sunday confirmed that she has been separated from Shoaib Malik 'for a few months now'. "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead," read the statement issued by her family.

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement added.

