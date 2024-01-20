When and where did cricketer Shoaib Malik, actor Sana Javed get married?

Ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on Saturday announced his third marriage with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed, who was earlier married to Pakistani singer Umar Javed amid rumours of his separation with former India tennis star Sania Mirza. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed. (Instagram @sanajaved.official)

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed took to social media platform Instagram to share pictures of their wedding ceremony on Saturday. "Alhamdullilah And We created you in pairs," read the caption of the Instagram post.

As the the stars shared their wedding news, it shocked the netizens and left them stunned thinking that the couple was featured in a shoot, but later Javed changed her social media bio to "Sana Shoaib Malik".

According to Pakistani media outlet Geo News, which cited sources within Malik's family, the couple tied the knot in Karachi a few days ago. Malik's manager, Arsalan Shah, also confirmed the news on X.

Amid the rumours of separation, Sania Mirza shared a cryptic post on Wednesday, sparking speculation.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," she said.

Who is Sana Javed?

Sana Javed is a popular name in the Pakistani TV and film industry who appears in Urdu television. Born on March 25, 1993, in Jeddah to Pakistani parents, she started her career as a model and appeared in television commercials. She made her debut in 2012 with Shehr-e-Zaat Pakistani daily soap.

Javed is best known for her titular role in the romantic drama Khaani and social-based dramas Ruswai and Dunk, married Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal in a private Nikah ceremony in October 2020.