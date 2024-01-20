Shoaib Malik's 2023 birthday post for Sana Javed goes viral soon after wedding

Ace Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik got married for the third time with Pakistani TV actress Sana Javed in an intimate nikah ceremony. The newly-wed couple took to Instagram to share the pictures of their wedding ceremony on Saturday. "Alhamdullilah And We created you in pairs," read the caption of the Instagram post. An old birthday post from Shoaib Malik for Sana Javed is viral.(Instagram/ @realshoaibmalik)

Meanwhile, an old post of Malik wishing his new wife on her birthday in 2023 went viral. In the now-viral post, Malik shared a snapshot of the two wishing on her birthday. "Happy Birthday Buddy" read the caption of the post, which resurfaced after their wedding.

As the the stars shared their wedding news, it shocked the netizens and left them stunned thinking that the couple was featured in a shoot, but later Javed changed her social media bio to "Sana Shoaib Malik".

Amidst the celebrations, Malik’s previous marriage to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was also the talk of the town. According to Pakistani media outlet Geo News, Mirza sought divorce from Malik. The report came shortly after the latter announced his marriage with Javed.

The report, which cited unconfirmed sources, claimed that Mirza took the step for allegedly not being happy with the former Pakistan cricket captain over meeting other women. The 37-year-old former tennis player reportedly took the step after losing her patience on the matter.

According to sources within Malik's family, the couple tied the knot in Karachi a few days ago. Malik's manager, Arsalan Shah, also confirmed the news on X.

Mirza recently shared a cryptic post about the challenges of divorce on her Instagram stories, which has intensified the ongoing speculation regarding the end of her marriage to Malik.