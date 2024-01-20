Sania Mirza sought divorce from husband Shoaib Malik: Pakistan media

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza divorced from ex-Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, Pakistan's Geo News reported on Saturday. The report comes shortly after Shoaib Malik announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

The report, which cited unconfirmed sources, claimed that Sania Mirza took the step for allegedly not being happy with the former Pakistan cricket captain over meeting other women. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

The 37-year-old former tennis player reportedly took the step after losing her patience on the matter.

Earlier, Malik took to his Instagram account to announce his third marriage with Pakistan actor Sana Javed. Her manager on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the actor's marriage.

"Confirmation: Our beloved superstar @realshoaibmalik has tied the knot (Nikkah) with #SanaJaved. Wishing the new couple an amazing life ahead filled with happiness and joy! #ShoaibMalik," Arsalan Shah, the manager, wrote on X.

In her recent social media post, Sania reportedly discussed marriage and divorce in a motivational text.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” she wrote.