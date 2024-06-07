Deepika Padukone dedicates romantic post to Ranveer Singh: ‘Most handsomest man I have ever seen’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reasons to rejoice as they look forward to a new chapter in their lives. The soon-to-be parents are often seen looking adorable together at public events. Deepika recently took to her Instagram stories and penned an adorable appreciation post for her husband. (Also read: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD trailer to be out on June 10) Deepika Padukone recently dedicated a romantic post to Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone complements Ranveer Singh

Deepika took to her Instagram stories to share a reel of an adorable dog staring at the camera. The text over the reel reads, “Me looking at my man every 5 seconds because he's the cutest…most handsomest man I have ever seen.” The actor tagged Ranveer in the stories, apart from adding pink heart emojis. Deepika and Ranveer are vocal about their love for each other on Instagram, with Ranveer recently shutting down trolls commenting on Deepika's baby bump.

Deepika Padukine called Ranveer Singh 'cutest man ever' in her Instagram story.

About Deepika-Ranveer's love story

Deepika and Ranveer starred opposite each other in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Kabir Khan's 83. The couple began dating since 2012 and announced their marriage in October 2018. They tied the knot in the same month in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy. In February 2024, the duo shared a joint Instagram post where they confirmed about expecting their first child.

Deepika-Ranveer's upcoming projects

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi action-thriller Kalki 2898 AD. It is a bilingual film made in Hindi and Telugu and is set in the backdrop of ancient spirituality and and a dystopian society. The film also features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Keerthy Suresh in crucial roles.

Deepika is also apart of Rohit Shetty's action-thriller Singham Again. The movie is a part of Rohit's cop universe and stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role. Ranveer also has a special appearance in Singham Again as his Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba one again teams up with Bajirao Singham.