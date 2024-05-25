Ranveer Singh shuts down those trolling Deepika Padukone for her baby bump: ‘Buri nazar wale…’

Ranveer Singh cannot get enough of Deepika Padukone's latest look where she donned a bright yellow dress. On Saturday, Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories to share pictures of Deepika and gave her a shoutout. He also made sure to take a moment and address the naysayers and endless comments on her appearance with a caption. (Also read: Alia Bhatt shows support for Deepika Padukone amid trolling around her baby bump) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to welcome a baby.

Ranveer's captions

“My Sunshine! (yellow heart emoticon)” gushed Ranveer in the first picture of Deepika where she smiled as she flaunted a flowy yellow dress. In the next picture of Deepika, Ranveer captioned, “Uff! Kya Karu Main? Marr jaun? (What shall I do? Die?)” In the last picture, Ranveer wrote, Buri nazar wale, tera moonh kala (The one with evil eyes, may your face be black)!"

Ranveer via Instagram Stories.

Deepika was promoting her skincare brand a few days ago. She had shared a video in which she talked about the products of her brand 82°E. The actor also spoke about her skincare routine. She captioned the post, “82°E now at Tira!”

More details

Deepika is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh in September. Earlier this week, Deepika flaunted her baby bump for the first time when she stepped out to vote in the fifth phase of Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Mumbai with Ranveer. After that she faced intense trolling, with a section of the social media users even calling her bump fake.

Ranveer and Deepika been happily married for almost 6 years now, recently announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple decided to confirm the rumours around her pregnancy after she made an appearance at the BAFTAs with her belly covered in a saree. They will be welcoming their baby in September 2024.

Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.