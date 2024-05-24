Pregnant Deepika Padukone makes first public appearance after recent trolling, stuns in flowy yellow dress. See pics

Actor Deepika Padukone, who made a public appearance during the voting in Mumbai earlier this week, stepped out of her home on Friday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Deepika shared several of her pictures. She also went live on Instagram for a few minutes. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt shows support for Deepika Padukone amid trolling around her baby bump) Pregnant Deepika Padukone visited a store in Mumbai.

Mom-to-be Deepika's latest public appearance

In the pictures, pregnant Deepika gave several poses and smiled as she flaunted a flowy yellow dress. She later shared a brief clip in which she was seen behind a counter inside a store promoting her skincare label, 82°E. Deepika joked, "I should be a salesperson." She also took a POS machine and pretended to be a staff of the store.

In the pictures, pregnant Deepika gave several poses and smiled.

Deepika flaunted a flowy yellow dress.

Deepika talks about her skincare

Later, Deepika shared a video in which she talked about the products of her brand 82°E. The actor also spoke about her skincare routine. She captioned the post, “82°E now at Tira!”

Celeb, fans react to Deepika's posts

Reacting to the post, actor Bipasha Basu commented, "Stay blessed, beautiful. Take great care." A fan said, "That mummy wala glow." A comment read, "Looking so so so beautiful, mama." A person wrote, "Beautiful, you look absolutely stunning and gorgeous. Skin is glowing."

Deepika and Ranveer's first child

Deepika is expecting her first child with husband-actor Ranveer Singh in September. On Monday, Deepika and Ranveer stepped out to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. It was the first time she appeared publicly with her baby bump. After that she faced intense trolling, with a section of the social media users even calling her bump fake.

Deepika upcoming films

Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She stepped into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast. Joining her are Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Fans will also see her in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, she she also has The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan.